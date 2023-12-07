Rishi Says He’ll “Do What is Necessary” if ECHR Intervenes on Rwanda

Sunak has just delivered his press conference to defend the new Rwanda bill. Jenrick attacked it in advance as a “triumph of hope over experience“, Rishi is now insisting “disapplying all the relevant sections of the Human Rights act” will be enough. According to Rishi – if Lord Sumption’s happy with the bill, everyone else should be…

Sunak has also supplied his strongest hint yet on the ECHR, saying he’ll “do what is necessary to get flights off” if foreign courts intervene. Guido’s not sure the tetchy performance will convince too many…