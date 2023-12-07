While Downing Street wrangles with its revised Rwanda plan, Policy Exchange has been digging into claims by some civil servants that they are “institutionally bound” to try to block the government’s attempts to “legislate its way out of the Supreme Court judgement” and work around international law. Typical stuff from the self-appointed social justice warriors…

Policy Exchange’s new research points out that there is no reference at all to international law in the Civil Service Code, or in the corresponding Diplomatic Service Code. On top of that it is clearly set out that ministers alone have the responsibility to work up legislation and present it to Parliament – there’s no constitutional or legal basis for “any Government lawyer, even the Attorney General, to refuse to approve the introduction of legislation to Parliament seeking to change domestic law“, even if it violates international law. If civil servants object to decisions, they should resign…