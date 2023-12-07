Following Guido’s post on Tuesday about a Young European Movement-supporting civil servant Dominic Shaw, Guido understands he was suspended from his role in the Civil Service on Wednesday and is now under investigation for gross misconduct and breaching the impartiality clause in the Civil Service Code of Conduct. Shaw tells Guido he had resigned last Friday, though DfE sources say he was due to stay in post working out his notice until late January.

Immediately after Guido highlighted Shaw’s partisanship, he sent us a threatening email, accusing Guido of “incorrect“, “false” and “hateful” reporting, claiming he was no longer a civil servant or was ever part of the Young European Movement:

Unfortunately for Dominic we had screenshotted that page before he got his Young European Movement colleagues to delete the references to him. He also amended his LinkedIn page – his tweets were already hidden.

In a phone call yesterday afternoon he admitted he had been in his DfE Civil Service office that morning, whilst denying that he was later suspended or escorted off the premises. Confused? There’s more…

Having tried after Guido’s post to delete his online footprint, getting the Young European Movement to take references to him off the website, his story fell apart. In an email yesterday morning he claimed he was not involved in the Young European Movement Board, “and have not been”. In a later telephone conversation that afternoon he admitted he was in fact elected to office on July 21st, he then said there was nothing wrong with being a member, having previously claimed it was libellous of us to say he was, explaining that he only stood to stop someone else being elected. Essentially admitting he lied in his emails claiming we had defamed him.

The original post was meant only to highlight a civil servant’s campaigning activity, though now we can see Dominic Shaw also breached the “honesty” and “integrity” part of the codes too. Guido has been told that unauthorised emailing of journalists whilst working in the Civil Service is also a contravention of his terms of employment. Not just another example of a civil servant opposing the will of the elected government, badly lying about it too.