As Rishi faces turmoil within his party over the Rwanda scheme and the Tories drag more than 20 points in the polls behind Labour, rumours continue to swirl around SW1 of an early election. The results are set to be dismal for the Tories, and according to Polimapper’s “prime candidate” pool the UK will see the highest proportion of new MPs since 1945, when just over half of elected MPs were new. If the election reflects the polls and Labour gain a large majority, a whopping 41% of MPs will be green on the benches. That’s partly thanks to some 77 MPs announcing they’ll stand down in the next election, while other MPs have had their whip removed following various scandals. 70% are also projected to live locally. Labour better start hiring handholders by the dozen…