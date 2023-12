A lot has gone on in Westminster this week, the new Rwanda treaty, Cleverly’s new five-point plan to slash net migration, and even Boris Johnson gracing the Covid Inquiry today. Yet at PMQs all anyone could talk about was the late Margaret Thatcher, with praise for her from all sides of the House. Starmer and Sunak both role played Maggie. Even the leader of the SNP had a quip referencing her. The Legendary Lady lives on in the discourse…