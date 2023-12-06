Reasonable people disagree on the category Tory Story IV falls into. Some say it’s a tragic farce – others incline to farcical tragedy. It’s hard to distinguish which is what and where anyone is. In post-modern terms it’s not a mess it’s a mash-up. Sir Keir added to the whirligig this afternoon, mashing with the best of us after his weekend exertions sucking up the ancestral spirit of the Conservative party.

Michael Fabricant welcomed the Labour leader to the Tory inner circle as “Mrs Thatcher’s latest fanboy” (Tory delight). Stephen Flynn pointed out the PM was about to lose an election to “a fellow Thatcherite” (desperate Tory cheers). Keir laughed with his ho-ho-whole upper body – more Heath than Thatcher – but he couldn’t bring his party to the party. They faced their front, as glazed as a Terracotta Army. First Israel, now this: was there nothing their leader wouldn’t say? It’s as though he could utter the words ‘Daily Mail’ without spitting three times and throwing salt over his – Good God, he just did that as well. “Daily Mail readers” he said, without the least hint of revulsion, almost as if they weren’t the genocidal world-exterminators of a boiling planet.

If the purpose of Rwanda was “to solve a political headache of the Tories’ own making; to get people out of the country they simply couldn’t deal with – then it’s been a resounding success. After all, they’ve managed to send three home secretaries there.” The essence of humour is surprise, so when Keir makes a pretty good joke the effect triples. “So, apart from his own cabinet, how many people has he sent to Rwanda?”

The tragic farce began to unfold under Starmer’s prosecuting points. The Government was going to send tens of thousands to Africa. Then it was hundreds and now under the latest court ruling, it’s a maximum of 100 (one hundred – one). “The number of people sent there remains stubbornly consistent: zero.”

Rishi accused the opposition of a deal with France to accept 100,000 (so, a huge reduction on current numbers). But he wasn’t doing well. Starmer was – unexpectedly – hitting his stride.

“Article 19 of the Treaty says the United Kingdom shall make arrangements to resettle a proportion of Rwanda’s refugees in the United Kingdom.” (Low, moaning cries of Ohhhh! From both sides of the House). “So how many refugees from Rwanda will be coming here to the UK?” He had to raise his voice above the turbulence he had caused. The PM’s foes – for brevity’s sake, the House of Commons – were uniformly, but for different motives, delighted.

“It’s a point of pride that we are a compassionate people and welcome people from around the world,” he began, losing at once the sympathy, respect and attention of those of us paying any attention.

Starmer doubted the PM had actually read the Treaty. He must have, he is master of all detail. “Article 4 caps the scheme at Rwanda’s capacity. That’s 100. Article 5 says Rwanda can turn them away if they want. Article 19 says we have to take refugees from Rwanda. And how much did this fantastic deal cost us?“

“Annexe A says on top of the £140 million he’s already showered on Rwanda – when we send people there under this Treaty, we have to pay for their accommodation and their upkeep for five years. And anyone we send there who commits a crime can be returned to us.”

After this shellacking, Sir Keir’s successes went to his head and his questioning fell away into obscurities of football references and hermetic humour.

But he had delivered the most wounding series of questions of his leadership. The Daily Mail could not have put it better. It will have the important electoral effect of discouraging Tory supporters from supporting a confused, culturally corrupt and tragically comic government.

One of the Government’s few successes was postponing Suella Braverman’s personal statement. Normally these come directly after PMQs to a packed Chamber and the Prime Minister suffers in public. Today, the Government put in a statement on Hillsborough first, and even while that was being made, they put in another statement on Gender Recognition.

The loyalist benches were very sparsely sat upon for Suella Braverman’s personal statement. If for no other reason her remarks lacked the resonance necessary for a lethal strike at the PM.

But she’s certainly still in the game. Even the ceramic figure of Liz Truss was there, immobile in support.

When Suella talked about “young men many with values and mores at odds with our own, who’ve paid criminal gangs thousands of pounds to break into Britain”…. There was a glimpse of the genie that may or may not emerge from its long captivity.

Mrs Thatcher was the last who rubbed that lamp the right way and released the accumulated rage of a long suffering middle class. Maybe it will happen again?

She’s certainly abrasive enough but has Suella got the polishing skills to coax and entice and ultimately to summon that towering, blazing genie we in the middle classes strive to suppress in ourselves?

She was far from alone. She had 75 supporters or fellow travelers or absent-minded Tories sitting with her below the gangway. What she said, it’s not clear the Daily Mail yet dares to say. But there’s a good bet to be made that her time is yet to come.

Having said that, her grand proposition Who Governs Britain? wasn’t asked by Thatcher. When Edward Heath put that question to the country the answer came back “Not you, old cock.”

But she’s still clearly still in the game. She nearly lost her audience when she told them they’d have to sit over Christmas to pass the legislation she wanted. But there’s plenty of mischief they might yet get into.

Perhaps she and her group will side with Labour on a confidence vote on some Rwanda Bill and bring the Government down before they’ve a chance to present an election budget?

Let’s put a February election into the maelstrom of possibilities.

Those young men with values and mores at odds with ours may well have the last laugh.