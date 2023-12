In a dramatic statement in the Commons, the ousted former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has laid out her Rwanda position. She said that we don’t actually have to leave the ECHR, even though she favours it – emergency legislation can be enacted, but has to meet the following five tests:

Rwanda scheme must meet Supreme Court’s concerns about safety. Flights before next election by using notwithstanding clauses. Remedy deficiencies in HRA to get people out faster. Means for detention of illegal arrivals until they are removed – using “nightingale-style detention centres“. Parliament needs to sit over Christmas to get this done.

Braverman finished by saying “electoral oblivion” awaits the Tories if another failing bill is put forward. The gauntlet is thrown down…