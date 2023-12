In between having to watch protestors get escorted out of the room Boris has been defending his leadership during the pandemic at the Covid Inquiry. Hugo Keith KC asked if the constant mutual slaggings off over WhatsApp showed that “friction in government was causing a problem?“. Boris hit back, arguing that robust communication is “creatively useful” and that if Thatcher’s top team had WhatsApp their messages would have been “pretty fruity“. Dominic Cummings would have got a run for his money…