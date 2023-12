Looks like the BBC are having some fun by loosening up little when it comes to vox popping. Part of the BBC South-West’s flagship evening news show last night interviewed fishermen about Brexit in Mevagissey. Clearly producers thought the audience needed a reward for getting through the segment – “anything left to add?” they asked a local angler. “F**k the Tories” was the swift response. Cue laughter from the crew and a smooth outro. Jon Snow would be proud…