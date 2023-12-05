Rishi Sunak’s week didn’t get off to the best start, tanking in the polls to a point lower than Liz Truss, prompting the Daily Star to dub him: “even worse than The Lettuce“. It’s not just the government’s media game which is spiralling out of control. Last night Number 10 was hit by an unexpected defeat in the Commons – the first of Sunak’s premiership and the first on a three line whip since the Brexit battles of 2019. A vote on a Labour amendment to speed up compensation for victims in the infected blood scandal passed by 246 votes to 242. Twenty-three Tory MPs sided with Labour, defying the Prime Minister…

In a failed attempt to stave off the rebellion, ministers promised a last-minute tweak of their own that would lay the “legal groundwork” for a body to swiftly compensate victims. The rebels included a cross-section of the party rather than a faction. The whips had previously threatened to withdraw the whip from any rebels – which, having failed to materialise, has compounded the knock to Sunak’s crumbling authority. The first domino of rebellion has fallen…