In another fine example of civil service partisanship, two civil servants have been found donning the cloak of impartiality while serving on the board of the Young European Movement since July. This independent pressure group has a not-so-impartial mission. Pushing for a cosier relationship between the UK and the EU. Taking working two jobs to another level…

Leading this clandestine operation is Dominic Shaw, who currently works in the Department for Education. Shaw, the Vice-President and Head of Fundraising and Finance, seems to have mastered the art of juggling government responsibilities while advocating for the European cause. Impartiality, who?

Not to be outdone, Cecilia Jastrzembska, currently embedded in the Innovate UK quango, has taken on the role of Head of Events for the European Movement. Office duties may be left behind, but the passion for European unity remains aflame…

UPDATE:

Dominic Shaw left the Education Department this December.