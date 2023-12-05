MoD’s payouts for bullying, harassment, and discrimination have doubled in the last four years. The department gave out fewer than five settlements in 2019-2020 and six in 2020-2021, though the figure doubled to 12 in 2022-23. Last month, 60 female MoD staff wrote a letter complaining of the “toxic sexist culture”…

The MoD’s harassment game is evidently getting costlier, as victims’ payouts surged by over 60% in the past four years. Taxpayers foot the bill for these compensations, with the average claim skyrocketing from £145,704 (2019-2020) to £235,564 (2022-23). Civil servants being forced to return to office 3 days-a-week might be more expensive than originally thought…