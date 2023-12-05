Mark Drakeford’s Mathematical Misstep Over Wales’ Maths PISA Results

Mark Drakeford had a numerical nightmare at First Minister’s Questions today over Wales’ maths PISA score. Attempting to put a positive spin on Wales’ less-than-stellar performance in youth math, he perfectly embodied the statistics, claiming, “just for the record to be clear, the maths scores in Wales fell, they fell by the exactly same number as the English maths scores fell.” The problem is, his own numbers don’t add up…

While England’s math score took a dip of 12 points from 504 to 492, Wales suffered a more dramatic plunge, plummeting by 21 points from 487 to 466. Mark might need a crash course in basic arithmetic – unless he’s trying to redefine subtraction as a creative art form…