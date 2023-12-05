James Harding’s lawfare attack on the Tories has flopped for a second time this year. Guido readers will remember that the former Times editor and BBC News director has been trying since 2022 to sue the Tories for refusing to give out information about its voting membership. Tortoise Media’s second attempt at judicial review has been comprehensively rejected. Justice Fordham also ruled that Tortoise has to pay full costs of £30,000, over double what Harding’s lawyers argued would be “proportionate” costs. The Tories are celebrating the “latest in a line of welcome judgments”…

The court judgement lays out that this is a “clean knock-out blow” at the permission stage as “the claim lacks viability because its public function premise is unsustainable. That is the end of the case.” Back to the drawing board for Harding…

Read the full scathing judgement below: