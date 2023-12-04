It looks like it’s not just Starmer who’s looking to woo Conservative Party members this week. The Tories are pushing ahead with the return of actual membership cards and are asking members to vote on what design they want. The cards were scrapped in 2020 in favour of flimsy paper certificates to save the environment, or something like that. Members have been given the choice to vote between Union-waving, 1920s-revival, or two blue splodge options. Art at its finest…

CCHQ is chuffed the poll has had so much interest. Guido hears over 10,000 responses have been received so far and the Conservatives.com website crashed from excess traffic. Maybe members should be asked to chime in on policy too…