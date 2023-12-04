The post-reshuffle instalment of Conservative Home’s cabinet league table paints a bleak picture for Sunak. James Cleverly’s loyalty to Number 10 has stung him, with the new Home Secretary dropping down to 22nd place from number one last month. Sunak has slid back down over the last two months, now reaching depths of -25.4%, his lowest score yet. Hunt is up 10 points, though still in the red. Members don’t appear too pleased with Rishi’s pre-election machinations…

Kemi Badenoch has slipped into a Cleverly-shaped hole to take the gold medal. The Tory right’s darling now has a comfortable 14-point lead ahead of Penny Mordaunt in number two. Johnny Mercer sits in 3rd while Esther McVey’s entry into the table lands her straight into joint 4th place with Tom Tugendhat. Scores are falling all round – not an optimistic picture…