Rail Union Hosts Extravagant Christmas Party While Disrupting Everyone Else’s

On Friday, the rail union ASLEF began a week of train strikes and reduced service, nixing Christmas party plans across the nation. Though that didn’t mean they were a Scrooge for their own party plans, as the same day, they hosted a glitzy Christmas bash with over a 100 union members at the four-star Earl of Doncaster hotel. Multiple Labour MPs attended the extravagant bash, including leading figure in the hard-left Socialist Campaign Group, Kate Osborne, who kicked off the speeches at the elaborate event. She boasted to her “comrades” a TikTok video of the fun-fuelled evening. For the few, not the many…

ASLEF has got form, partial to a Christmas party in the past. Notably, hosting bashes in 2017, with “party hats and poppers optional” to accommodate the grinches, the day after voting on an indefinite overtime ban. Last year the Christmas party for local Bristol rail union members at a local pub was cancelled by the landlord due to anger at train strikes. ASLEF, so miffed by this, retaliated by telling its members to boycott the pub. At least this year the union got to celebrate in full swing, though they weakly protested that it couldn’t be called a party as “there was no music, no disco, no karaoke, and no dancing.” Co-conspirators may beg to differ…