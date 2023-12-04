Labour has now expelled two councillors in Brighton because they actually live in Leicester. Bharti Gajjar and Chandni Mistry, who are aunt and niece, have been kicked out after a 7-day internal investigation which proved they don’t live in Brighton at all – they’ve been commuting in occasionally from Leicester. Giving civil servants a run for their money when it comes to working from home…

Local Labour officials have called for them to “do the right thing” and stand down. There’s been friction in local Labour associations in the South after regional officers took over selection processes because too many councillors had quit or were kicked out over antisemitism allegations. Local members are saying HQ’s got their comeuppance…