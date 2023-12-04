Today at an event hosted by the Resolution Foundation, Hunt blamed Brexit for more than half a decade of political instability, which led to economic instability. Blaming Brexit is supposedly against the government’s position and it’s unlikely Sunak would agree with his Chancellor on this. It’s a major u-turn on Hunt’s previous stance earlier this year that Brexit is “not a drag on the economy“. Shifting the blame…

Speaking at the Q&A, Hunt said:

“We had Brexit. That led to a hung parliament; that led to a politically incredibly challenging time,” he said. “British people had voted to leave the EU but parliament couldn’t agree how; and ultimately we had the fall of Theresa May’s government. And then we had the pandemic.”

He skipped the part where Boris Johnson won a massive majority in 2019, arguably creating political stability, in what many dubbed the “Brexit election” due to voters wanting to get Brexit done. Still not over being runner up in the leadership contest…?