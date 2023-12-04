A new report headed up by former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Robert J. Jackson has found a massive spike in short-selling before the 7th October, indicating Hamas-affiliated traders raked in millions from the terror attack. Crpyto has been taking flak for terrorist financing – fiat trading doesn’t look to be any different…

The analysis shows a huge spike in trading of short-dated options on Israeli companies expiring just after the attacks. Short-selling new Leumi bank shares alone yielded a $862 million profit. Meanwhile, this much activity is never observed during crisis periods unrelated to Hamas, like the pandemic. Suggesting “friends” of Hamas are our “informed traders”…