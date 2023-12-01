George Osborne has jumped in on the attack against Labour’s £28 billion-a-year black hole, claiming on his Political Currency podcast yesterday that “their sums don’t really add up“. To be fair to Osborne, he was actually talking some sense about the confusing nature of Reeves’ ‘green growth’ plan. He pointed out that as Labour are expected to vote in favour of Jeremy Hunt’s National Insurance tax cuts whilst committing to reducing debt, then Labour “don’t have any way to fund the £28 billion Green Prosperity Plan…they’re [pledging] spending the money and they haven’t found a way yet to explain how they’re going to pay for it.” Guido is inclined to agree…

After all the chopping and changing over when the £28 billion a year target will actually be hit, and how it will be funded at all, even Ed Balls asked, “what’s the growth plan?”. If both a former chancellor and a former shadow chancellor are questioning the plans, perhaps Reeves’ should rethink them…again.