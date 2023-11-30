Liam Conlon, son of Starmer’s chief of staff Sue Gray, has won the selection for Labour in ultra-marginal Beckenham & Penge. This won’t come as a surprise for anyone following the nepo baby’s attempts to get into Parliament over the last year. The seat is currently held by retiring MP Colonel Bob Stewart…

Conlon pipped Medical Aid for Palestinians CEO and vociferously anti-Israel Melanie Ward to the selection. Michael Crick reports the Gray campaign did particuarly well among postal and online votes. Conlon’s got a history of “boasting” about his mother’s role in Partygate in a bid to unseat Boris. Guido spotted his ambitions a mile off…