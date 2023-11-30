The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers has just voted to end strikes after agreeing a pay deal. First doctors, now rail workers – The dominoes are falling…

According to the deal, strikes will be cancelled until at least spring, with the 20,000 members receiving a lump sum of at least £1,750 before the Christmas break and getting no compulsory redundancies until the end of 2024. We’re not out of the woods yet, though, with next week’s rail strikes are still on as Aslef members strike over pay. Christmas giveaways are coming in thick and fast…