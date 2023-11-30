Miliband Says Don’t Believe Reeves Spin on £28 Billion Borrowing Plans

There’s been some confusion over what exactly Labour’s £28 billion-a-year borrowing plan is, and when the target will be achieved as the time-table changes depending who in the Shadow Cabinet is talking and to whom. During a Q&A at an event at the billionaire Lord Sainsbury funded think-tank, the Centre for Progressive Policy, Ed Miliband was asked whether he denies the claim that the £28 billion would be “watered down“. Miliband retorted that the party “was very clear” that the £28 billion-every-year target would be hit in the second half of the next parliament under a Labour government, claiming the party’s position hasn’t changed since Rachel Reeves’s revised announcement of the policy in June. At the time, she also said she took the decision to scale back the Green Prosperity Plan as a result of the poor state of the economy.

Of late we have seen a Shadow minister claim that the policy may not happen until a second term Labour government. The question referred to a senior Labour source briefing the BBC suggesting the target may never be reached. Miliband derided the media coverage of the plans, saying, “I’m old enough to know you don’t believe everything you read in the newspapers or online.” The media has simply been reporting what their Labour Party sources tell them. Does he mean don’t believe what his party says?