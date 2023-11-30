Jeremy Hunt is focusing in on Labour’s muddled plans to borrow £28 billion a year, accusing them of being “fundamentally dishonest”. He questions how Labour plans to back the 2% cut in National Insurance, a £9 billion a year tax cut, at the same time as pledging to borrow the vast amount for ‘green investment’. Labour has yet to answer this specifically…

Writing in The Times, Hunt claims:

“If they do so this will blow a £28 billion hole in their claims to be fiscally credible and reveal a fundamental dishonesty at the heart of their plans for the economy. Labour cannot simultaneously say they will back our tax cuts, borrow £28 billion extra a year by the second half of next parliament… And meet their fiscal rule to reduce debt as a share of the economy. It just doesn’t add up.”

Even Stephen Hawking couldn’t calculate the size of Labour’s black hole…