Hugo Keith Fact-Checks Hancock’s Lockdown Claims With His Own Book

The painfully slow and costly Covid-19 public inquiry is cross-examining Reality TV star Matt Hancock today, who’s facing some robust questioning from Hugo Keith KC. Hancock is now claiming that he tried to convince Boris on the 13th March to lock down. Keith pointed out that Hancock’s own book states itself to be “meticulously pieced together” from all the evidence and “records all the relevant, important events“, yet includes “no reference” to the supposed lockdown conversation on the 13th March, alongside no other record of it taking place. Hancock’s defence: “I can remember it”…

Cummings has hit back, accusing Hancock of “flat out lying” because “he was still pushing Plan A herd immunity 13-15th“. Cummings says he kept Hancock out of a meeting on the 14th “bullsh*tting everybody about herd immunity” and arguing against a change of plan. Recollections will presumably continue to vary over Hancock’s two days of evidence…