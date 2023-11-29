What’s Labour’s £28 Billion Borrowing Plan?

Rachel Reeves pledged to a cheering Labour conference that in government she would oversee borrowing of £28 billion a year, every year for ‘green investment’ until 2030. Though how they plan to do that, reduce debt and support tax cuts doesn’t add up. Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson, argued that borrowing £28 billion a year would “potentially increasing inflation, and also drive up interest rates”. Yesterday on PoliticsLive, Labour MP Preet Gill said they would would achieve the figure by the second term of government. Labour is now briefing that it will actually be achieved in the second half of the first term. Confused? You are not alone, so are Labour MPs and Shadow Cabinet Ministers.

What actually is their policy?

Establish GB Energy – a publicly-owned “champion” in clean energy generation, giving £1 billion to local authorities. Though they haven’t laid out how much setting up the state-owned company would actually cost…

National Wealth Fund – £1.8 billion to be spent on upgrading ports, £1 billion on industrial decarbonisation, £2 billion on a Battery Power Fund, £3 billion on transitioning the steel industry and £500 million on green hydrogen manufacturing.

Warm Homes Plan – upgrade nineteen million homes, costing £6 billion.

Reeves has chopped and changed over when that target of borrowing £28 billion will be hit. Though how she thinks she can borrow that amount at all while reducing debt and the tax burden is a question that has yet to be answered…