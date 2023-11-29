This morning, the National Audit Office revealed their riveting report on the Civil Service Workforce. Three of the 16 main departments – Defra, HMRC and the Home Office – could not say how many underperforming staff they had. Apparently, they missed the memo in the HR standard mandating data collection on performance management outcomes and poor performance measures. Almost two-thirds of departments have no idea what happens to staff once they’re deemed underperforming – probably not much…

Total civil service salary expenses have had a consistent increase year on year since 2016, primarily attributed to the growing workforce. As of March 2022, the annualised cost has escalated to £16.6 billion. HMRC reported £26 million spent on recruitment costs for hiring the best bean-counters. The Government Recruitment Service tried to cut back on expenses, slashing its staff by 40% in 2022, but a year later, the cuts were rescinded to avert the substantial risk of service failure. They couldn’t resist the allure of new hires…