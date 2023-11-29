Sajid Javid Lectured on Diversity by White Oxbridge Lawyers

Sajid Javid had some fun at the Covid inquiry when he was asked by lawyer Joanne Cecil whether, when it came to opening up, more “diversity” would have “potentially added something“. Javid took his time with his response, saying “If there was more diversity in government, it’s a good thing” and helpfully pointing out it applies to a fair few sectors: “Amongst barristers I think about 80% come from Oxbridge, so it’s probably not too different in many other professions”. One look at them will confirm that hunch…

Inquiry chairman Baroness Heather Hallett had a good chuckle at that and remarked: “I think you’ll find the figures are rather different today“, to which Javid said “I hope so“. It was a heart-warming moment to see two white women agree with Sajid, born to a British Pakistani family, that diversity had probably improved among barristers. Guido’s not convinced though. It looks like the last proper study done confirms 78% of barristers still come from Oxbridge, which is the highest proportion in the professional sector. Glass houses…