BBC bosses are taking the scissors to veteran programmes in a bid to save cash “in a tough financial climate“. Finally it’s been confirmed that Newsnight is getting the snip, losing 10 minutes of airtime along with its investigative department. More studio debates will replace them. The BBC is hoping that’ll save £7.5 million. It needs to save £500 million thanks to the two-year licence fee freeze…

The Newsnight team is reportedly cutting over half of its 60-strong team because “It simply no longer makes sense to keep a bespoke reporting team dedicated to a single news programme with a small and declining audience, however good that programme is”. BBC Verify is being expanded and BBC News at One is getting extended to an hour, along with a boost to digital content. In typical BBC style this cut will end up adding a net 20 jobs…