46% of smokers and 37% of ex-smokers have used vaping as a tool to kick cigarettes. Single-use or so-called disposable vapes, due to their ease of use, play a crucial role in the initial transition away from tobacco, with 51% of regular smokers and 61% of recent ex-smokers using such devices. Vaping has been transformational in stopping young people from starting smoking with the number of 18-year-olds who regularly smoke falling from 24.5% in 2021 to 19.5% in 2022, a reduction of 20% in one year.

13% of UK adults or around 6.4 million people smoke and the Government has a target to reduce that figure to 5% by 2030. Given the Government’s ambitions, you’d think now wouldn’t be the best time to impose significant restrictions on one of the best smoking cessation tools we have, and yet that’s where we find ourselves. In October, the Government announced a UK-wide consultation on potentially restricting certain types of vaping products and flavours that are vital to smokers’ quitting. The consultation, that closes on 6th December, also includes a potential tax on vapes, and the possibility of a ban on single use products.

We have no problem with proportionate regulation, and there is much in the Government’s proposals to be commended, but bans on single use vapes and arbitrary taxes will be counterproductive, boosting the illicit market (already estimated to be 30% of the total market) and pushing vapers back into smoking.

It is critical that the voice of the vaper is heard and is why for adults who vape, now is the time to respond to the government consultation that closes on 6th December.

This content created and presented by Marcus Saxton, Chairman of the Independent British Vape Trade Association.