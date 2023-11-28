Last night Keir Starmer refilled his front bench after the wave of resignations during the SNP’s Gaza ceasefire motion. It’s a fairly mixed bag when it comes to party positioning – there’s no one likely to cause too much trouble. Guido is amused to see Brown’s top man Lord Spencer Livermore back again, along with Steve McCabe. Is his role as Starmer’s top policy producer not enough for Gordon?

Here are the appointments:

Spencer Livermore appointed shadow exchequer secretary: Gordon Brown confidante, directed the 2015 Labour campaign which he then declared had “no strategy”.

Baroness Sherlock appointed shadow minister for faith.

Starmer’s hoping he won’t have to shuffle his loyalist front bench around many more times. Keep quiet and stick to your lines…