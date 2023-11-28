Just Stop Oil Launches Campaign To Get Crying Protest Song to Number 1 for Christmas

Just Stop Oil has launched a campaign to get their “25 year old gantry climber” to the top of the UK charts for Christmas. Louise Harris – who filmed herself crying on the M25, has released a protest song called “We Tried” in which she cries for the duration. It’s got a whopping 3,000 listens on Spotify…

JSO says fans should “spread its message all over the country this Christmas by getting it to No.1” by buying it on the now unused iTunes. The music video for the tear-jerker includes photos of Sunak and Braverman, along with Grant Shapps and Claire Coutinho – two people Guido is sure the public always has on their minds. Other than crying, the aspiring pop star burns photos of herself and hits the ground repeatedly with a crowbar, interspersed with footage of climate protestors getting arrested, and Gandhi. Sure to bring a tear to the eye of punters this Christmas…

Bird-sniffer Chris Packham says, seemingly without irony, that the song is “‘pop, it’s sing-along’. It’s lovely, isn’t it…? No, it isn’t. It’s f***ing horrific, terrifying and tragic“. Meanwhile Brian Eno went with: “This song woke me up. I hope it gets centuries of airtime”. Did he fall asleep halfway through?