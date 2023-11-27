Lambeth Councillor Tom Rutland has been parachuted in as Labour candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham, a now marginal seat that the Tories only won by 51% to 37% to Labour in 2019. It appears Starmer has ditched his pledge to end parachuting in candidates and to have a more “democratic” selection process. Rutland previously ran to be candidate in Steve Baker’s seat in Wycombe, getting on the shortlist in October 2022, though lost out to now Labour candidate Emma Reynolds. Clearly Labour didn’t like the local activists’ final say in that selection…
Councillor Rutland is still Deputy Chief Whip in Streatham Common and Vale. He’ll be a busy man going back and forth from London to Sussex. A staunch Remainer, Rutland has called for a people’s vote on Brexit and has been backed by the Labour Movement for Europe, a campaign to re-join the bloc that he’s “proud” to have supported. No wonder Sir Keir wanted to parachute the young candidate in…