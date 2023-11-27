Andrew Pierce Missing from GMB mdi-fullscreen

Viewers may have missed their Monday morning dose of Andrew Pierce on Good Morning Britain today, though fear not, as he still co-hosted his Britain’s Newsroom show on GB News this morning.  Pierce’s non-appearance in his usual ITV slot is apparently because he is “taking a two week break” and coincidentally follows Guido’s report that the Daily Mail has appointed a KC to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against the journalist. ITV has reason to be cautious in this situation. Perhaps Pierce really is taking a two week break…
