Hunt’s Autumn Statement may have delivered its desired effect, as the Tories have been given a 4 point boost in the polls. A poll by YouGov shows Sunak is now on 25 points, the highest since September, and breaking Labour’s 20 point lead, which is now at 19. Though it’s hardly something to get excited about…

Reducing the national insurance rate by 2p garnered the support of 61% of voters, including 72% of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the previous election, while 60% of voters backed the idea of compulsory work placements or loss of benefits for people unemployed for 18 months. These ‘tax cuts’ sound good, though the reality is that workers are still worse off, as people are swamped by stealth taxes, with think tank Resolution Foundation estimating the average household will be £1,900 poorer by January 2025 than they were in December 2019. Still a mountain to climb for the Tories…