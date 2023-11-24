Labour candidate selection for Croydon East has been cancelled over voter fraud claims. Allegations include large-scale tampering with membership lists, with Labour London Region officials favouring particular candidates, and concerns over online voting fraud. One elected candidate from a different Labour region with one person claiming “the online voting is dodgy as hell.” As a Labour safe seat, the successful candidate would likely have a job as an MP for life…

The current shortlist includes Joel Bodmer, Olga Fitzroy, Natasha Irons and Johnson Situ. Yesterday evening, Croydon East members got a blunt letter, seen by Inside Croydon, from Labour’s London Region, writing:

“We are writing to inform you that as a result of complaints received by the party that require investigation, the selection process in Croydon East has been paused with immediate effect. This means that the hustings meeting due to take place on Saturday has been cancelled and any votes already cast have been voided. We will be in touch with further information in due course following the conclusion of our investigation.”

One Labour member reported receiving a postal/online vote request in her name, even though she hadn’t applied for one. Another example of suspect election includes candidate Bodmer, who violated the rules by accessing the confidential CLP membership list before the selection process opened. The 200 votes already cast have been binned.