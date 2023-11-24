Civil servants are not reacting well to being told to return to the office for a meagre 3 days per week – 60% of their working time. Guido hears that all-staff Q&A sessions have been filled with complaints against the policy on pretty much any grounds you can think of. They were never going to work without a fight…

One complaint asks: “Women do a disproportionate amount of childcare, the 60% requirement makes childcare more difficult & the policy is therefore indirect sex discrimination. Has this been considered?” Another says: “As this is clearly a political decision, can we wait until May, by which time we will likely have another government less desperate to appease the Daily Mail/GB News?” God forbid they take instructions from ministers…