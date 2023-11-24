Guido has been wondering for a while why Susan Hall hasn’t hired a campaign manager. Now the answer’s clear – CCHQ is going to take over the operation. Tory campaigners have now caught the scent of blood and think if they put some weight behind Hall she has a good chance of winning in May. Despite a recent poll from the Evening Standard reaffirming Khan’s supremacy, Tories are optimistic. CCHQ internal polling has Hall at a one-point lead. Internal polling is infamous for its unreliability…

CCHQ’s focus right now is on sprucing up Hall’s attack line delivery. Winning in London will be a massive morale boost for the Tories – it never made sense to take an arm’s length approach to the campaign. Guido hears the Tories are finishing up arrangements for the takeover, which won’t be too difficult seeing as Hall’s already set up in the basement of the Matthew Parker Street HQ. Ramping up…