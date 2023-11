Labour HQ might need to give their regional mayors some more training when it comes to the party line on tax cuts. West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin seemed to forget whether her party supported or opposed Hunt’s 2% National Insurance cut on Politics Live. Within around 7 seconds Brabin said the cut “didn’t make sense“, but when pushed by Jo Coburn on her support for it, said “of course I want more money in people’s pockets“. Hunt’s trap working sooner than expected…