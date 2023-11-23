Eagle-eyed co-conspirators may have seen Steve Bray’s car parked, as usual, opposite the Houses of Parliament yesterday for his regular protest/Lee Anderson boxing match. Bray’s few remaining friends on the left may finally abandon him after finding out his ride is a gas-guzzling 2011 Volkswagen Golf SE, pumping toxic diesel fumes into the centre of town. Naturally the BrayMobile isn’t ULEZ-compliant. Combined with the £15 congestion charge, that means Bray’s shelling out a whopping £27.50 every time he drives into Westminster to shout at politicians with a megaphone. God forbid he ever goes into the red…