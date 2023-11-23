Amanda Spielman, Chief Inspector of Ofsted, has issued a warning to teachers to stop involving students in “divisive” political campaigns. She took issue with students missing school to participate in School Strikes for Palestine last week. During a media briefing following the release of Ofsted’s annual report, Spielman pointed out that teachers are “enlisting” children “to write campaigning letters” and “walk down the high street to support people who are demonstrating”. She cautioned against running “contentious” campaigns within schools because they lead to “unhappy” and “uncomfortable” students. There’s no end to education…