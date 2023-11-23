Ofsted Chief Inspector Warns Against Teachers Enlisting Students in Pro-Palestine Campaigns mdi-fullscreen

Amanda Spielman, Chief Inspector of Ofsted, has issued a warning to teachers to stop involving students in “divisive” political campaigns. She took issue with students missing school to participate in School Strikes for Palestine last week. During a media briefing following the release of Ofsted’s annual report, Spielman pointed out that teachers are “enlisting” children “to write campaigning letters” and “walk down the high street to support people who are demonstrating”. She cautioned against running “contentious” campaigns within schools because they lead to “unhappy” and “uncomfortable” students. There’s no end to education…
mdi-tag-outline Israel Ofsted Palestine palestine protests
mdi-account-multiple-outline Amanda Spielman
mdi-timer November 23 2023 @ 15:09 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments