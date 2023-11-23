The latest immigration statistics for 2023 have just been released by the ONS, with the headline figure for net migration estimated at 672,000. That’s an increase of 65,000 compared to last year. This comes about as total long-term immigration was estimated at around 1.2 million, and emigration was 508,000. Most people arriving to the UK in the year ending in June 2023 were non-EU nationals (968,000), followed by EU (129,000) and British (84,000). The “migration down to the tens of thousands” Tories will have to work hard to spin this…

Meanwhile the ONS has revised their figure for the year ending December 2022 up to 745,000. 130,000 higher than they previously estimated…