Full Fact has to keep correcting Labour politicians on their false NHS waiting list claims. This all started on Sunday when Rachel Reeves said on Kuennssberg “7.8 million people are on waiting lists“. Full Fact corrected them at the time, pointing out that there are 7.8 million pathways for treatment waiting to start, and only 6.5 million unique patients – they probably got the misleading figure from an incorrect Guardian article. The fact checkers got in touch with Labour, Reeves, and The Guardian, who ignored them. Angela Eagle then used the same false statistic on Tuesday, as did Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday. These are pretty basic statistics to grasp, Labour is choosing to repeatedly dish out porkies…