Geert Wilders, leader of the Freedom Party (PVV) in the Netherlands, has landed a shock victory with Dutch snap election exit polls showing he has a commanding lead of 37 seats. Wilders has promised to hold a ‘Nexit‘ referendum on leaving the EU, quipping, “The voter has spoken … We are going to ensure that the Dutchman comes first again … We will curb the asylum tsunami and migration.” Another Eurosceptic win in the continent that’s sure to spread fear across the bloc…

Wilders ditched his previous policies to ban Mosques and the Quran, instead opting for the more liberal approach, promising to be a PM “for all Dutch people, whatever your faith, your background“. However, it’s not home and dry for the Freedom Party leader, as he will still have to persuade other parties to join him in a coalition to hit his 76 seat target. The Labour-Green-Left Party came runner-up, their Europhile “project fear” campaign losing out to Eurosceptic Wilders. Déjà vu…