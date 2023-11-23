Labour-run Cumberland councillors have awarded themselves a £300,000 allowance increase his week, while the council itself is in a multi-million pound black hole. Labour and the LibDems voted through the measures which will see the executive team get an income rise of 210%, with council leader Mark Fryer mopping up a 137% rise – getting to £750 per week. This comes as the council spaffed £30 million in savings and has now overspent its budget by £29 million. They’ve asked the government to let them borrow for day-to-day spending. Any way to keep palms greased…