Cleverly Apologises In “Sh*thole” Controversy

James Cleverly has now apologised for his remark at PMQs yesterday, alleging that he actually called Labour MP Alex Cunningham a “sh*t MP” after Cunningham complained about the rate of child poverty in his constituency of Stockton North. Cleverly’s spokesperson said:

“James made a comment. He called Alex Cunningham a sh*t MP. He apologises for unparliamentary language. He would never criticise Stockton. He is clear it is a great place.”

The Home Secretary was accused yesterday of saying the reason for the high rates was because the area was a “sh*t-hole“. Hacks have been poring over the audio for the last 24 hours as Cunningham kicks up a fuss and Tory Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen accuses Cleverly of “dragging Stockton’s name through the mud“. What’s clear is that Rishi’s mic picked it up – Cleverly couldn’t get off by claiming someone else made the remark. The Home Sec will hope this’ll be the end of the scandal…