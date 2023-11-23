Civil Servant Who Blasted Government’s “Institutional Racism” at Covid Inquiry is Labour Activist

Ade Adeyemi, a civil servant in the Department of Health and Social Care, used his witness statement on 6th October to the Covid Inquiry to attack the government’s “institutional and structural racism”, that caused the “disproportionate rates” of deaths among ethnic minority people. He also blasted the government for the “appalling lack of diversity” in NHS leadership. He failed to mentioned he’s an ardent Labour Party activist.

Ade arguably broke civil service rules to campaign for Labour during the Uxbridge by-election, posting videos of himself delivering Labour leaflets attacking the ‘Conservative Government’. Explains why he was so quick to attack the government at the Covid Inquiry.

Ade was an executive board member of the Fabian Society for three years, the venerable think tank goal is incremental socialism. He also held a leadership workshop for the Labour Party’s Bernie Grant Programme. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting clearly acknowledged his valiant work for the party, signing a copy of his book to Ade thanking him for all his “support over the many years“.

Yet another example of a civil servant with a left-wing agenda…