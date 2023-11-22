A couple more SpAd movements for Guido to tell you about following last week’s changes. Guido can reveal that the former Director of Comms at the Conservative party Caroline Preston has joined as a ‘temporary’ SpAd to Lord Cameron until the Foreign Office find a more permanent media SpAd. She knows m’Lord well, having been his head of Broadcasting in his second term in office. She’s known as a robust force in SW1…

Long-term Cameroon Laurence Mann has followed David to the Foreign Office. Mann has been advising Cameron since he was Prime Minister in 2010, and then followed him to be his office’s Chief of Staff for the last seven years. Cameron has also brought in a fellow Lords member, Baroness Liz Sugg, to bring in Foreign Office experience – her last stint at the FCDO ended in 2020, when she resigned after Sunak cut the foreign aid budget. Good luck…

Let Guido know any more moves…