Lee Anderson Vs Steve Bray Round Ten

The clash of titans has returned as Westminster’s favourite heavyweight fighters have it out today in an Autumn Statement Special. It kicked off as Bray caught the scent of a passing Anderson and took chase as usual, like an annoying crow. As Steve mumbled something indiscernable Anderson took the opportunity to land the first blow, pointing out “27 million working people are getting a tax break, but that doesn’t improve you“. Soon they gave up trying to talk about tax cuts in Hunt’s statement – Lee invited Bray to “be a man” and come on his GB News show. Bray jibed that his fee was “exactly the same as you’re paid for a week“. Lee’s killer response: “I know what your fee is, Steve. It’s four cans of Special Brew”. Lee points out to Guido “it sounds like he’s just had four cans”…

Guido makes that 10-0 to Lee.